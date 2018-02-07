‘Dogs win, ‘Dogettes come up short vs. Stanton

Boys:

With 12 seconds left to go, Coahoma senior Mason Moore fought through two aggressive Stanton Buffaloes to bury a field goal and push the Bulldogs into a 2-point lead.

It was enough. The Bulldogs kept the Stanton boys varsity team from scoring before the buzzer sounded to end a thrilling game of high school basketball action Tuesday night. Coahoma walked away with their first district win 46-44.

Girls:

MaKayla Overton ended her last basketball game at home as a Coahoma Bulldogettes with a flourish Tuesday night.

With seconds left in the third, the high school senior lobbed the ball from a little past mid-court getting off the shot before the buzzer sounded. It hit the mark to end the third with a little excitement for the Bulldogette fans.

However, the Stanton varsity girls team walked away with the win 63-54.

For full coverage of both games, please see Wednesday's paper.