A ‘hole’ lot of problems

A rash of broken water lines, recent rainy weather and just normal wear and tear on city streets have combined to present a situation where large holes are appearing along several busy Big Spring streets and thoroughfares.

City Public Works Director Johnny Womack said he understand the public frustration of seeing large holes in the street go months without being filled but but explains crews are doing the best they can to remedy the situation.

Womack said a number of factors are contributing to the situation including a wetter than normal November month, limited work crews and a rash of broken water pipes.

“Every time it rains, it sets us back by at least a week, and sometimes even longer,” Womack said. “It doesn’t do anybody any good to fill in a wet hole — if you do that, you’re guaranteed to have the spot sink on you.”