‘Patriot’s Day’ special screening tonight at Cinemark 4 Theater

Interested in getting in to see a new movie two days early...and possibly be able to interact with some of its stars?

The film in question is the “Patriot’s Day,” the new film about the Boston Marathon bombing starring Mark Wahlberg, and Cinemark Cinema 4 is holding the event tonight.

“It’s a special screening that we’re going to do of ‘Patriots Day’ starting at 8 p.m.,” said Cinemark Cinema 4 Manger Jeremy Grimes. “Immediately following the movie there is going to be a live question-and-answer session broadcast live from the Cinemark Theater in Playa Vista, Calif.”

The film is scheduled for release Friday, but the local theater will offer early screenings tonight and Thursday evening. Only tonight’s showing will feature the virtual rap session, which will feature some of the movie’s stars, its director, and some of the people involved in investigating the actual bombing the movie is based on.