‘Tastes of the Symphony’ is Saturday

Tickets are still available for the "Tastes of the Symphony" luncheon and fashion show sponsored by the Big Spring Symphony Guild and is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 701 Runnels St. Money raised from the event goes toward supporting the guild’s youth music scholarship fund.

The theme of the lunch is Eggstravaganza, according to guild member Suzanne Markwell, but not all the tasty treats will have eggs as an ingredient.

“It’s all egg related,” she said. “We will have egg salad, potato salad, deviled eggs, jelly bean ‘eggs,’ pickled eggs, and Texas caviar which is black-eyed peas,” she said. “There will be three types of ice teas and hot teas and three types of desserts.”

Portion sizes will be small but plenty, Markwell said.

“I think people will walk away satisfied,” she said.

Markwell encourages anyone interested in attending to call her at 214-256-1674 and reserve tickets because space is limited. Tickets are $20 a piece.