‘Zombie Run’ 5K helps raise money for BSHS choir trip

Big Spring High School choir students were transformed into the walking dead Saturday evening as they donned fake blood and gray makeup to bring their “Zombie Run” to life. The Halloween themed 5K, which was open to the public, was a fundraiser for the BSHS choir in order to fund their summer trip to New York City.

Runners had the choice of having zombies come after them by wearing a flag the zombies attempted to capture.

In addition to the “Zombie Run” and a tailgate fundraiser the choir had a few weeks ago, the choir will be holding other fundraisers throughout the school year in order to raise funds.