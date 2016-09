A Big Spring man died Saturday after being struck by a vehicle while walking in the 1800 block of S. Gregg Street.

Police say James Lafler, 69, entered the roadway from a parking lot on the east side of the 1800 block of Gregg when he was struck by a northbound pickup.

The driver of the pickup was not at fault, police determined.

For more of this story, read Tuesday's edition of the Herald.