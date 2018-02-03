100 days in...: Coahoma students, faculty play dress-up to celebrate the end of the first hundred days of the school year
BIG SPRING, TX
Friday marked the 100th day of public school for this academic year, and Coahoma Elementary School faculty and students celebrated the event by dressing in costume. Many students and staff dressed up as centenarians. Pictured from the left are faculty members Candice Bell, assistant vice principal Shawna Dobbs, Tricia Clanton, principal Alison Alvarez and Brynn McJimsey.
