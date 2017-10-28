118th District Court Grand Jury indicts 18

The 118th District Court Grand Jury handed down indictments on 18 individuals Thursday, including one indictment for "Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child," a first-degree felony.

Johnny Ray Viera Jr., 32, of 4009 Piper Rd. in Big Spring, was indicted on the felony, which the Texas State Penal Code says is committed if "during a period that is 30 or more days in duration, the person commits two or more acts of sexual abuse against one or more victims" under 17 years of age. Viera was also indicted on the second-degree felony charge of "Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact."

Indictments are not indications of guilt; merely a finding by the court that the case merits a trial.

