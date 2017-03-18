18-wheeler catches fire

A mechanical error in the fuel system is thought to be what caused an 18-wheeler to catch fire west of Big Spring on Interstate 20 Friday, according to Howard County Volunteer Fire Chief Tommy Sullivan.

Emergency personnel were called to an 18-wheeler on fire around noon just west of the city on Interstate 20.

“He was driving down the road and a bunch of black smoke was coming out of his cab, so he stopped to pull over and everything burst into flames,” Sullivan said.

According to Sullivan, the fire began with the cab but quickly moved to the trailer engulfing the shipment of food inside and eventually burning the tires as well. Neither the driver or his driving partner were injured, Sullivian said. The cab, trailer, and shipment were a complete loss, he said.