2 more days of early voting

Early voting in Howard County is approaching levels not seen in many years, election officials said.

With two days of early voting for the Nov. 8 general election still to go, more than 5,500 county voters have cast early ballots, Elections Administrator Saundra Bloom said this morning.

On Wednesday, 389 early ballots were cast, bringing the total to 5,537, Bloom said. Of that total, 4,973 votes were cast in person, and 562 were received on mail-in ballots.

“We’re pretty much where we were for the total early voting in 2008 and 2012,” Bloom said. “And we still have two days to go.”

Voting will continues today through 7 p.m. at the county courthouse. On Friday, the last day to vote early, hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.