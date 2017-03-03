2017 Health Fair plans underway

Corporate sponsors are still being sought for the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Health Fair, but the deadline to sign up is Monday.

The annual health fair, set for April 8 this year at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum, draws an average of 1,000 people. Corporate sponsorship helps to underwrite the cost of the fair allowing the chamber to offer the event free to the community, said Chamber Executive Assistant Nancy Davenport.

“We have been very blessed with our corporate sponsors,” Davenport said. “Our deadline to sign up to be a cooperate sponsor will be Monday, March 6, at 5 p.m.”

On average, the annual fair has around 50 informational booths featuring area health businesses such as Scenic Mountain Medical Center, Howard College’s dental and nursing programs, and non-profit agencies like the YMCA, Davenport said.

Free health screenings will be available including blood pressure, cholesterol, and glucose checks during the fair, scheduled from 8 a.m. until noon.