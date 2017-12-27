20th Annual Silver Wings Ball clear for take off

Are you ready to dress to the nines for a night of music, laughter, and indulge in a five course meal? Then you're in luck, because it's time for the Hangar 25 Air Museum's annual Silver Wings Ball at the Settles Hotel come Jan. 27, 2018. This annual donation ball is held once a year in order to raise money for the Hangar 25 Air Museum.

“Since the museum is a non profit organization, we use this ball as an opportunity to raise funds to support the museum for a whole year,” said Bond Ryan, Silver Wings Ball Committee Chairman. “But this year is a special year for the Hangar, this will be the '20th Annual Silver Wings Ball.” Ryan goes on to say that this year they will be having some special on goings at this year's ball to celebrate 20 years of helping preserve the history of the Museum.

“We don't want to give any details away, and just really want to incite people to come,” said Ryan. “It's going to be a really good time for the guest, while supporting a great cause.” This year you can expect a cash bar, live music, a five course meal provided by the Hotel Settles, a live and silent auction, which in previous auctions has been to include signed sports memorable and donations from local business' such as Elrods Furniture.

The largest fundraiser for the Hangar 25, the Silver Wings Ball will be held at the Hotel Settles, and the dress is formal/Texas formal wear.

See Wednesday's Big Spring Herald for the rest of the story.