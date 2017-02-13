21-year-old charged with murder

One man is dead and another is in custody after a Sunday shooting in the 1600 block of Sycamore. Pablo Saucedo-Estrada, 21, was taken into custody yesterday after allegedly shooting and killing Victor Saucedo, 41 at a local residence.

According to the Howard County Sheriff’s jail report, Saucedo-Estrada has been charged with murder.

After Big Spring police officers were dispatched to 1603 Sycamore in reference to a disturbance, dispatch advised the officers that there had been a shooting with one subject down, police officials said.

“Upon arrival, officers found a male subject being held down on the ground in the front yard of the residence and a subject in the living room of the home deceased from gunshot wounds to the head,” read a BSPD press release. “Two witnesses on scene advised the male being restrained had shot the victim and attempted to leave the residence and was stopped by two other males.”