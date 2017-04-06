30 pounds of marijuana found during drug bust

A 30-year-old man was arrested Wednesday evening after police discovered more than 30 pounds of marijuana and small amounts of cocaine hidden in a vehicle.

Humberto Rosales, 30, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana (more than 5 pounds but less than 50) and possession of a controlled substance (more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams) — both third degree felony charges, according to a news release from the Big Spring Police Department issued this morning.