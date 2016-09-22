3rd suspect arrested in 2 slayings at San Angelo residence

SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — San Angelo police say a third suspect has been arrested for her alleged role in the shooting deaths of two men at a residence.

Tom Green County jail records show 27-year-old Krystal Sanchez was being held without bond Thursday on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons. Online records don't list an attorney to speak for Sanchez, who was arrested Wednesday.

Investigators say the bodies of 28-year-old Jimmy Andrew Gonzales and 28-year-old Anthony Martinez, both of San Angelo, were discovered Sept. 12. Police a day later arrested two men on murder charges, which have been upgraded to capital murder of multiple persons.

San Angelo police have issued a warrant for a fourth suspect on the same charge.

Police have not released a possible motive for the slayings.