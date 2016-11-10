70 years of swing: Nix family marks music milestone

Seventy years of homegrown Western swing music will be celebrated when Jody Nix and the Texas Cowboys take the stage at the Stampede Saturday.

On Nov. 11, 1946, Hoyle and Ben Nix and the West Texas Cowboys performed for the first time at the Yell’s Inn in Big Spring, playing a brand of country music eventually known as Western swing. Today, Jody Nix — Hoyle’s son and Ben’s nephew — and his band are carrying on that tradition.

Doors open at the Stampede at 8 p.m., and the dance — featuring Nix’s band, along with guest artist Bobby Flores and the Yellow Rose Band — will be from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

For more on this story, check out Thursday's edition of the Herald.