9 wounded in Houston shooting; suspect dead, was a lawyer

HOUSTON (AP) — Nine people were shot and wounded, one critically, in a Houston neighborhood Monday morning by a lawyer who had issues with his law firm, authorities said.

The first report of the shootings began at about 6:30 a.m., Police Chief Martha Montalvo said at a news conference, and when officers arrived, the suspect began firing at them. Police shot the man, whom Montalvo did not identify and who later died at the scene.

Numerous weapons were found at the scene, a bomb-squad robot is looking at a Porsche that's believed to be the shooter's and bomb squad officers also were examining the suspect's residence, Montalvo said.

Some witnesses have described the gunman firing dozens of shots at cars passing through a condo complex, which is near the affluent West University Place community. Several cars with bullet holes and shattered windows were at a strip mall parking lot near the condo complex.

One witness, 30-year-old Antwon Wilson, inadvertently drove into the shooting scene after dropping off his girlfriend at work and could "literally hear the gunfire flying." He managed to flee and escape injury.

Of the nine wounded, one is in critical condition, another is in serious condition and three people were treated and released, Montalvo said.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, who is in Cuba for a trade mission, told KTRK-TV that the lawyer was "disgruntled."

"He was either fired or had a bad relationship with this law firm," Turner said.

"The investigation is active. It's very, very early. We want to make sure there is no other gunman. We are checking every angle, I can assure you," Turner told the TV station.