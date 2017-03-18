AARP tax assistance nearing end of season

Time is running out for people who plan to use the AARP Tax Assistance program to help fill out and file their federal tax returns.

Only three sessions are left before volunteers close up shop for this year.

Tax assistance sessions are held on Mondays beginning at 8 a.m. at the Dora Roberts Civic Center located in the Comanche Trail Park.

Volunteers are not trained to assist with more complex tax issues such as rental property, debt forgiveness, and foreclosures. The last session is Monday April 3. The deadline to file the 2016 federal tax forms is Tuesday, April 18.