AARP Tax Assistance program to begin Feb. 6

The first AARP Tax Assistance session is set to begin on Monday, Feb 6.

Trained volunteers will be on hand from 8 a.m. to noon at the Dora Roberts Community Center, located in the Comanche Trail Park, to provide help to qualified residents in filling out most income tax forms.

The majority of tax paying residents qualify to receive free aid through the program. Volunteers are not trained to assist with more complex tax issues such as rental property, debt forgiveness, and foreclosures.

