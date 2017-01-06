AARP Tax Assistance program gearing up

A new year means preparing for an age-old tradition — paying taxes.

Ray Alexander, who heads the local AARP Tax Assistance program, said now is the time to start preparing for your 2016 federal income taxes.

“Taxpayers need to start gathering their papers,” he said. “Don’t set your tax information aside when you get it in the mail. It’s time to get all your papers together.”

For those who dread pouring through all those numbers and IRS forms, volunteers with the AARP Tax Assistance Program will be offering a helping hand beginning the first Monday in February. Most tax paying residents with a few exceptions qualify to receive free aid through the program. Volunteers are not trained to assist with more complex tax issues such as rental property, debt forgiveness and foreclosures.

The first AARP tax session is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 6, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Dora Roberts Community Center located in Comanche Trail Park.