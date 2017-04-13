AARP tax assistance program hits submit button

Volunteers with the AARP tax assistance program helped to file 211 federal income taxes during the past two months, according to Ray Alexander, local program coordinator.

“Everything went well with the new program,” Alexander said. “We ended up with a pretty good year. All the volunteers were pleased and said they wanted to come back next year. We are always looking for new people to help. We could also do with a couple more counselors.”

Alexander said volunteers helped to prepare and file electronically 209 federal tax forms and two paper forms which were submitted by mail.

“They saved about $40,000 in preparation fees,” he said.

The program is offered free to seniors and low and moderate income tax payers. Volunteers offered weekly work sessions on Monday beginning in February and held the last season Monday, April 3.

The federal deadline for the 2016 federal tax form is Tuesday, April 18.