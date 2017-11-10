Additional charges for robbery suspects

Two teens who were arrested for allegedly robbing a 7-Eleven in October have been charged with additional offenses.

According to a press release issued by the Big Spring Police Department yesterday, Jose Cerda Jr., 17, was arrested Oct. 26 on a charge of Aggravated Robbery, a second-degree felony, in connection to the robbery of the 7-Eleven store at 1209 E. 11th Place on Oct. 19.

A second teen, Jacob Nathaniel Puga, also 17, was identified by police as the second suspect in the robbery.

According to statements from 7-Eleven employees, two Hispanic males entered the store, one armed with a small metal bar, and demanded all of the money in the cash register. The clerk gave the suspects the money, and they fled the store. The robbers got away with about $60 in cash. During the course of their investigation, Big Spring Police Detectives identified both Cerda and Puga as suspects in several other recent crimes, including two counts of burglary of a building, a state jail felony; and one count of burglary of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor.

Detectives received arrest warrants Thursday for both Cerda and Puga. Cerda remained in jail following his arrest. Howard County Jail sources report that Puga was arrested Thursday afternoon. Both teens have been charged with the aggravated robbery of the 7-Eleven, as well as the additional charges mentioned. Anyone with information about the case can contact the Big Spring Police Department at 264-2550.