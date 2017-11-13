Adopt a Military Hero needs volunteers to box care packages

Looking for a fun, inexpensive way to support America's military men and women? Why not join with the Howard County Adopt a Military Hero organization and help them pack some care packages for some military heroes?

This is the eighth year the local organization has prepared, boxed, and sent care packages to American military men and women.

"On the 19th, we'll be boxing up items to be sent to deployed military," said Adopt a Military Hero spokesperson Debbie Burrow. "We have 500 boxes. We're sending 500, and we need people to come and help in kind of an assembly line kind of thing. They just go down the line and get one of these, two of these, and one of these."