On the air...

Friday, the Heritage Museum of Big Spring, 510 S. Scurry St., will open a new exhibit featuring Big Spring’s two premier radio station, and a now defunct television station that merged into the Midland station that is now KWES-TV.

“It’s broadcasting, radio and TV,” said Museum Director Tammy Schrecengost. “It will be up through May 1. It starts this Friday, and there is a wine and cheese reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.. A lot of these guys [who participated in Big Spring broadcast media] are coming as sort of a reunion, and they’re coming from all over Texas and different areas to visit with one another and reminisce about the good old days.”

For more information contact the Heritage Museum of Big Spring at 267-8255.