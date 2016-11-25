All aboard the Polar Express

Hanger 25 Air Museum will be hosting their first annual Polar Express movie night in celebration of all things Christmas.

“It’s going to be our first annual Christmas movie night,” said Amber Stokes, museum administrator. “We have purchased a 140” screen and its in the hanger. I actually had to disassemble it to bring into the hanger.”

The event, slated for Saturday, Dec. 10, begins at 5:30 with cookie decorating and a hot chocolate bar. And in the spirit of The Polar Express, attendees are encouraged to wear their pajamas.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Hanger 25 Air Museum at 432-264-1999. While there will be mats set on to sit on, attendees can also bring their own blankets and chairs. All children must be accompanied by an adult.