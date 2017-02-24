All-city choir set for Saturday

More than 100 Big Spring ISD elementary and middle school singers will perform for the public Saturday at the all-city choir concert.

According to Elizabeth King, Marcy Elementary music teacher, the choir consisted of 100 elementary students — 25 students from each of the four district elementary schools — chosen through an audition process along with selected Big Spring Intermediate (BSI) fifth and sixth grade choir students.

“We’ve been rehearsing on Tuesdays for the past six weeks at the high school choir room,” said King, who is one of six music teachers

overseeing the event. “One of the high school choir students is coming. He is going to do the beat box for one of the songs.”

The concert is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the high school auditorium, 707 E. 11th Place. The performance is open and free to the general public.