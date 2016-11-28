Alleged aggravated kidnapping in Big Spring

The Big Spring Police Department reported this morning that an alleged aggravated kidnapping occurred last week over the holidays.

According to a news release, 23-year-old Adrian Aguilar was arrested on two charges of aggravated kidnapping, a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, and a Howard County warrant for graffiti last Wednesday.

The police statement said officers received a call from dispatch regarding a possible kidnapping early Wednesday afternoon in the 1800 block of Settles. The call to dispatch was made by the female victim. On arrival, police were able to locate the suspect's vehicle.

Police said Aguilar force the two victims — a male and female, who were walking in the area of Aylesford and San Antonio St. — to get into his car by gun point and drove them to the 1800 block of Settles.

Aguilar was arrested in the 1800 block of Settles Street, according to a police report.