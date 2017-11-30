Annual holiday light show starts Sunday

Visitors to this year's annual Festival of Lights holiday display in Comanche Trail Park will notice a few changes to the show's traditional format.

For one, the Festival kicks off this weekend, Sunday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. The glowing Christmas decorations will light up the park from 6 to 10 p.m. nightly through Christmas, Dec. 25. Traditionally, the Festival of Lights has run from Dec. 15 through Dec. 31.

Entrance to the Festival is, as usual, through the Highway 87 entrance to the park at Whipkey Drive.

Other changes are due to the recent renovation of the Historic Spring Area, unveiled Nov. 16.

"It is different because you can no longer drive down by the spring," said Festival Committee member Vicki Stewart. "So that part that we used to decorate is not decorated, but the city this year is putting up a Christmas tree on their stage, and they have some sort of sign with the people that have contributed to make that. The lighting is very low lighting from of all of their lights, so it doesn't affect our lights."

Big Spring Community Services Director Debbie Wegman said the city's 22-foot artificial Christmas tree will be in place in the Historic Spring Plaza in time for the opening night of the Festival.

"They're actually putting it up right now (Wednesday afternoon)," Wegman said. "We're going to go ahead and light the Christmas tree at the spring. It's kind of our 'Adopt-a-Spot' area. The city's just providing that Christmas tree for the community, and it's going to be on the stage there at the spring."

Wegman said the city Christmas tree at the spring is intended to be an annual feature during the Christmas season from now on.

