Another first place finish for Steer Golf

The Big Spring boys JV & varsity golf teams competed in the one-day Wylie Golf Invitational on Wednesday, February 15 in Abilene, Texas, with varsity taking home first place.

Although the weather conditions were cold, muddy, and demanding, the Steer varsity team still managed to prevail and won by one shot, with a team score of 358.

With this first place win they have now won back-to-back tournaments.

“My boys didn’t have their best stuff, and the course was extremely difficult for everyone that played,” said head coach Ariel Falcon. “But they pushed through and kept grinding. I’m extremely proud of their effort.”