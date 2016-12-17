Arctic cold front coming

It’s about to get very cold out there — very cold, according to the National Weather Service in Midland.

“The strongest arctic cold front so far this fall will pass through West Texas and Southeast New Mexico (Saturday) tonight,” states a Dec. 17 release from the National Weather Service in Midland. “Temperatures will fall quickly into the 20s and teens across a majority of West Texas and southeast New Mexico.”

Wind chills would drop into the single digits across the area, according to predictions.

Residents are advised to take precautions with pets and plants and to dress appropriately if out in freezing weather.

The change will a major contrast from early today which is predicted to be windy with gust of 15 to 25 miles per hour coming from the southwest and a high near 69. However by this afternoon, wind gusts were expected to ramp up to 25 to 35 miles per hour by the afternoon. The National Weather Service cautioned wind gusts could get as high as 50 miles per hour.

Tonight’s temperature could drop as low as 14, the Weather Service predicts. Sunny weather is predicted for Sunday with highs only reaching the 30s and lows down to 14. Chilly mornings and mild afternoon weather is expected to stick around for the week.