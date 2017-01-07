Area’s big day in Austin

Big Spring and Howard County officials believe that the a personal approach is the best way to ensure this area’s needs are addressed by the Texas Legislature.

On Feb. 23, officials hope a busload of area residents descend upon Austin for the biennial Howard County Day in Austin.

The event, sponsored by the Big Spring Economic Development Corp., is designed to increase awareness of the Crossroads area in the state legislature.

Cost for the event is $40 for the bus ticket and $29 for a black Howard County shirt.

Deadline to pay for a spot on the bus is February 17, while deadline for the Howard County shirts is January 25.

For more information on the event, call Big Spring EDC at 264-6032 or Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce at 263-7641.