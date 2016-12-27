Area sales tax revenue continues downward trend

Overall, sales tax revenue for cities in the Permian Basin and Crossroads indicate the area’s economy is still sluggish, according to figures released by the Texas Comptroller’s office.

The following figures are the December payout sent to area cities from the state. The sales tax was collected in October. Also listed is the percentage of net gain or loss compared to payment in prior year.

Big Spring: $668,509.35, -12.20 percent

Coahoma: $11,511.32, -24.03 percent

Forsan: $12,285.19, -28.76 percent