Area schools to participate in PBUWCD Scholarship Contest

The Permian Basin Underground Water Conservation District (PBUWCD) is proud to be sponsoring a scholarship essay contest for graduating seniors who are planning to attend college.

To be eligible to apply for the scholarship, a student must attend one of the four high schools in the PBUWCD’s District; Forsan, Grady, Sands, and Stanton high schools. There will be a scholarship offered to each of the four schools in the district, and the winners of the contest will receive a $2,000 scholarship to the college of their choice.

The essays are due no later than April 3, 2018. They may be submitted to the student’s school counselor or the Permian Basin UWCD office at 708 W. Saint Peter St., Stanton, TX.

This year the topic for the essay will be: “In 2015, Texas House Bill 30 established that the State will be studying brackish aquifers in an attempt to encourage production of brackish water and conserve fresh water. Discuss an industry or industries that are using this brackish groundwater and how it is being used.”