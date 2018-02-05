Area Scouts hold flag retirement ceremony Saturday

What happens to a flag that gets too worn out, faded, or ragged to continue to fly? There are probably a lot of answers to that question, but a group of local Scouts know – and do – what should happen to them.

"We separated the colors of the flags: the red, the white, and the blue. We separated the stripes, and then laid each stripe into the fire to honor them. And then you fold the stars, the field of blue, and place it into the fire as well," said Eagle Scout Matthew Hernandez of Big Spring's Troop 5. "You do the same thing with the Texas flag, but obviously the Texas only has the three sections. And the POW flag, you would do all at once because there aren't any stripes. It symbolizes the missing and all the people who were captured, as one."

Speaking after the flag retirement ceremony conducted by local Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, and one Girl Scout at Camp Thomas on Driver Road Saturday, Hernandez said the flags should look their best, and if age and wear has caught up to them, it's time to let them rest.

