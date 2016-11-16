Area vets can ‘talk back’ at tonight’s VA town hall

Veterans, veteran stakeholders, and the community-at-large are invited to hear updates on the happenings of the Big Spring VA when the medical center holds its quarterly town hall meeting tonight.

The event, held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the outpatient clinic lobby of the Big Spring VA, 300 Veterans Drive, will serve as a time for the West Texas VA Health Care System executive team to both inform Howard County on general updates for programs and answer questions from the community.

The meeting will include information about the VA at large as well as information and programs specific to Big Spring.