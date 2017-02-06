Arrington announces subcommittee assignments

In January, District 19 Congressman Jodey Arrington was appointed to the House Agriculture Committee and this month he announced his subcommittee assignments. The three subcommittees include General Farm Commodities and Risk Management, Nutrition, and Biotechnology, Horticulture, and Research.

“It is an honor to be selected for three subcommittees that will greatly impact agriculture policy and the lives of countless farmers and ranchers nationwide,” said Arrington. “Our nation’s agriculture producers are susceptible to many unpredictable forces, and must be given the risk management tools they need to ensure success.”

Arrington spent much of his campaign running on an agricultural platform. During his time serving as an advisor to President George W. Bush, the Plainview native helped to assemble the agriculture leadership team.