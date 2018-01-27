Arrington discusses shutdown, other issues

This past Tuesday, The U.S. Representative for Texas District 19, Jodey Arrington (R-Lubbock), stopped by the Herald office to discuss the recent government shutdown, issues important locally, and the recently passed tax reform bill, among other things. Arrington also commented on the upcoming election, in which he supports incumbent Ted Cruz in Texas’ Senate race. Here are some questions Herald staff had for Arrington, and his responses:

HERALD: First of all, if you would, briefly discuss the current status of the shutdown and the restart of the government.

ARRINGTON: It’s always eventful in Washington, but I’m glad that my colleagues in the Senate on the Democratic side of the aisle decided to relent from their position to negotiate DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as the Dreamers Act) and to shut the government down until we did that. I think we have had ongoing discussion and we’re negotiating a path forward for DACA and for border security, and there’s no reason to hold up funding the government and funding mainly mission-critical functions such as the military. So I’m glad they retreated from that position so that we can get back to trying to solve some of these problems. And there are legitimate problems to be solved.

