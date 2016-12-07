Arrington hires key staff members

Congressman-Elect Jodey Arrington announced key hires for his staff Tuesday.

Jay Hardaway will serve as the district director, based out of the Abilene office, and Mary Whistler will serve as the deputy district director, based at the Lubbock office. Also, Russell Thomasson of Lubbock will serve as Arrington's chief of staff.

According to a news release from Arrington's office, Hardaway is a native of Abilene and graduated from Abilene Christian High School and McMurry University. He comes to public service from a business background. Hardaway currently serves as a member of the Abilene City Council. He also serves his community on multiple boards and foundations. Jay and his wife, Lindsay, a graduate of Abilene High and Texas Tech University, have three children, Lucy, Claire, and Nellie Cate.

Whistler is a graduate of Texas Tech University and served for 30 years in District 19 under former congressmen Larry Combest and Randy Neugebauer. She is a long-time member of the Lubbock Area Republican Women and has been recognized as “Volunteer of the Year” by the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.

Thomasson is graduate of of both Coronado High School and Texas Tech University where he received his BBA in accounting. He received his law degree from the University of Texas School of Law in 2001 and was in private practice in Dallas and Lubbock before serving as senior advisor and Chief of Staff to Texas Tech Chancellor Kent Hance, the release said.

Arrington will replace Neugebauer, who opted not to seek another term as the District 19 representative, when Congress resumes in January.