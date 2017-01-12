Arrington named to House ag, budget committees

ressman has begun work in Washington D.C. Newly-elected Congressman Jodey Arrington has been appointed to the House Committee on Agriculture as well as selected to serve on the House Budget Committee.

“I don’t have to tell anyone in Texas how important agriculture is to our economy, and how critical it is to our national security,” said Arrington after his Agriculture Committee appointment. “Unfortunately, many in our country take that for granted. I am excited to serve alongside my fellow Texan, Mike Conaway, as a champion for American agriculture. This is a crucial role for District 19 and central to ensuring rural America has a seat at the table in Washington.”

