Arrington named to House Veterans’ Affairs committee

On Thursday, newly-elected Congressman Jodey Arrington (R-D19) was tapped to serve on the House Committee on Veterans Affairs, making this his third appointment to a committee in just his first week on the job. He was also chosen to serve on House Committee on Agriculture and on the House Budget Committee.

“The three committees to me cover the waterfront on the issues that are most important to West Texans,” Arrington said in a phone interview Thursday. “While Agriculture is the most important in terms of our economic interests, and I think the Budget is the most important from our national perspective because it impacts everything across the board in the federal government — all agencies — but the VA is personal for me.

“I never served in the military and I have the upmost respect for those who did, but now I get to serve those who served in the military,” he continued. “I am going to be champion for our vets and I am going to fight for those who have bravely been willing to risk their very lives, so we can enjoy this great democracy and all of our freedoms. This is special to me.”

