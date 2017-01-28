Arrington participates in 3-day retreat to discuss strategy with fellow Republicans

District 19 Congressman Jodey Arrington participated in a three-day retreat in Philadelphia this past week with Congressional Republicans to discuss and strategize on several issues, such as repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act and reforming the tax code.

“The American people sent a message loud and clear to Washington,” said Arrington. “They don’t want business as usual – they want results. These are exciting times in our great country as we, in the Congress, work with President Trump to deliver results.

Also on the agenda was rolling back regulations put in place by President Obama and his administration.