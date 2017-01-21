Arrington participates in the Inaugural Ceremony

District 19 Congressman Jodey Arrington participated in the Inaugural Ceremony of President Donald Trump Friday afternoon. “I wish all of my fellow West Texans could be here on this historic day,” said Arrington. “The American experiment in liberty and democracy lives on with a peaceful transition of power...back to ‘We the People’! As President Trump said in his speech: ‘government exists to serve the people’...and in my new role as your congressman, I exist to represent and serve the people of West Texas.”