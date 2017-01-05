Arrington presides over house floor

Washington D.C.— Newly-elected Congressman from the Nineteenth District of Texas, Jodey Arrington, was the first freshman member in the 115th Congress to preside over the House Floor. “It is a true honor to take the Speaker’s Chair for the first time,” Arrington said hours before taking the gavel Wednesday. “The parliamentary procedures under which I will preside tonight have been in place since Thomas Jefferson’s Book of Order in 1801 and will remain for generations to come. As I take the gavel, the people of West Texas can rest assured that I will be holding their voices and values with me.”