Arrington takes oath of office

Congressman Jodey Arrington, (TX-19) was sworn into office Tuesday for his first term as a congressman in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“This is a special day for both my family and me,” Arrington stated in a news release. “I had the privilege of being sworn in as only the fifth United States Representative from the Nineteenth District of Texas. I consider this a sacred honor entrusted to me by God and the people of West Texas, and am committed to serving accordingly.

“We enter this solemn occasion with much gratitude and humility. Please pray for the Lord’s wisdom, understanding and protection, as I strive to uphold the constitution and the values of District 19.”

Arrington replaces Rep. Randy Neugebauer, who opted not to seek the office again after serving since 2003 in the position.