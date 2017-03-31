Artwalk in downtown Big Spring is Saturday

Downtown Big Spring is drawing in the crowds for another Artwalk this upcoming Saturday.

Regional artists, live painting, and local bands are just a few of the things patrons will be able to see at the Artwalk coming up this weekend. The event has already confirmed 25 vendors including everything from ceramic wheel throwing demonstrations to story-time readings for children.

The Artwalk will be held in downtown Big Spring at the corner of 2nd and Main St. The event is set to start at 4 p.m.and last until midnight.