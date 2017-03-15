ATMOS gas prices to increase slightly

Residents and businesses in the city of Big Spring will be spending a little more for their natural gas consumption starting Friday.

City council members unanimously approved the rate increase during their meeting Tuesday night at the city council chambers in the first reading of the negotiated resolution with ATMOS Energy.

According to Assistant City Manager John Medina, residential gas consumers will see a 5.3 percent combined increase for the base and consumption rates; or, in dollars, a $2.25 increase. Commercial users will see a larger hike — 7.98 percent, City Manager Todd Darden said.

Big Spring is part of a coalition of cities which negotiate with the gas company every year over its proposed rates.

The new rates will be effective Friday, Darden said.