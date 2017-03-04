Auditions for HC’s “Chess” is Monday

Open auditions for the next The Howard College theater arts/music production, “Chess,” will be Monday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hall Center for the Arts black box theater.

The production team is looking to fill a number of positions for the play, including singers, dancers, costume designers, makeup assistants, instrumentalists and more, said Ethan Wells, Howard College assistant professor and director of choral studies.

Anyone interested in an orchestra position is encouraged to contact Dan Kiley, Howard College music chairman and professor of band and music at dkiley@howardcollege.edu. Information on the play will be updated on the Howard College Music Facebook page or contact Wills at ewills@howardcollege.edu or at 412-264-5103 for details.