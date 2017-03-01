Auditions for HC’s “Chess” production to begin Monday

The Howard College theater arts and music departments will host open auditions for its next production, “Chess”, on Monday.

Auditions will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday at the Howard College Hall Center black box auditorium.

If anyone is interested, they can check Howard College Music social media or contact Ethan Wills ewills@howardcollege.edu 412-264-5103 for details.

Casting will include positions for major on-stage characters, a chorus of around 25 members, and a large orchestra. Anyone interested in an orchestra position is encouraged to contact Dan Kiley, Howard College Music Chairman and Professor of band and music at dkiley@howardcollege.edu.