Back to the farm

A small section of property within the city limits has been zoned for agriculture use, but residents aren’t likely to see a bunch of cows or horses grazing there anytime soon.

During their Tuesday meeting, the Big Spring City Council gave final approval to a rezoning request from property owner Ann Sanders to change the designation of nine acres along Wasson Road from Single Family 2 to Agriculture.

The property, in the general vicinity of Wasson and Parkway, was used for agriculture purposes before it was annexed into the city in the 1960s, City Manager Todd Darden said. Tuesday’s move by the council opens up the possibility of that sort of usage again, if the property owners receive further clearances from city officials.

Darden said there are several further steps Sanders or her designees must take before the property is open to agriculture use again.

“The agriculture zoning designation is the most the restrictive the city has,” Darden said. “There’s about six more steps the property owner must take before (the property can be used for agriculture purposes), and none of those steps have been taken yet.”

In voting for the zoning change, the council also formally directed city officials to revisit the zoning guidelines and come back to the council with any recommended changes.

In other business Tuesday, council approved holding joint municipal-school elections on May 6. District 1, currently represented by Raul Marquez Jr., and District 3, represented by Myers, will decide council members this year.

Marquez said he will run for a second term, while Myers has not yet announced his intentions.