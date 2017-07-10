Bad News Bears reunion

The Bad News Bears softball team, who won the Big Spring Women’s Softball Association championship in 1978, came together for their annual reunion on Saturday afternoon, July 8, 2017 at Commanche Trail Park’s softball field. Shown left to right are Sylvia Rodriguez, Tonii Rodriguez, Mary “Passport” Garcia, Margie Rubio Johnson, Molly Canales, Rose Parnell, Linda Pidalla and Inez Hines. The ladies dedicated this reunion to former teammate, Carolyn Yeager Coatney, who passed away last year. Other team members are not shown.